Father, daughter killed in Frederick motorcycle crash

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — A father and daughter from Evans were killed when the motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday evening.

Michael Scott Sluman, 54, and his 24-year-old daughter Riley Mae Sluman were ejected from the bike when the crash occurred on northbound Colorado Boulevard near Pine Cone Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Riley Mae was pronounced dead on scene and the elder Sluman died shortly after at a local hospital.

Neither driver or passenger were wearing a helmet, according to reports from police. The Frederick Police Department continue to investigate the crash.