DENVER (KDVR) — Police have not yet apprehended car thieves who injured two persons, one vehicle and a donut shop Saturday morning.

Aurora Police Department representatives said a stolen vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Peoria Street and a a private drive around 9:30 Saturday morning. The vehicle struck another car going through the intersection and continued through the parking lot and into City Donuts.

A father and his four-year-old child were inside and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver struck in the intersection was not injured.

The donut shop was damaged, but police do not know the extent.

Both people inside the stolen vehicle fled on foot. Police say they have no more information and ask anyone with information to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

Auto thefts in Colorado have reached record levels in the last two years. Last summer, Colorado had the nation’s third-highest auto theft rate.