Father facing attempted murder charge after son pulled from Cherry Creek

DENVER (KDVR) — The father of a 5-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries has been arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday.

Michael Ninomiya, 42, and his 5-year-old son were pulled out of the water near the Cherry Creek Trail last week and both were hospitalized following the rescue.

Two days after the rescue, Denver Police issued a crime stoppers bulletin asking for information about how the child ended up with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 12 along the Cherry Creek or High Line Canal Trail between S. Elmira Street and S. Boston Street (in the vicinity of Hentzell Park).

Police said the child remains in critical condition.