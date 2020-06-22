Father and son who work together at Sky Ridge Medical Center celebrate Father’s Day

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — For Father’s Day, we are celebrating a father and son who work together at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.

Dave Kohler is the master electrician. His father, Mark, is a facilities specialist.

“I think it’s a real blessing for us to work together,” said Mark.

They have a unique relationship and a unique situation.

“I think it’s pretty special, I mean we’ve always gotten along pretty well,” Dave said.

That’s why Mark came out of retirement to take the job at Sky Ridge.

“I enjoy the challenges of teaming together, and figuring out problems here, and getting things solved, bouncing ideas off each other,” Mark said.

It’s a lot of time together, but they have a good sense of humor.

It’s been helpful as they deal with the stresses of COVID-19. They take great precautions, and work behind the scenes of this pandemic, continuing to get the job done.

“It’s fairly challenging, and things are constantly changing,” Dave said.

After all the days on the job, they are still enjoying their time together.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing,” Mark said.