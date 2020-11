AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating an automobile vs. pedestrian fatal crash at E. Colfax Avenue and Clinton Street on Sunday night.

Officials closed the westbound lanes of E. Colfax Avenue to investigate. The vehicle stayed on scene, APD says.

UPDATE: Tragically the adult female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and this is now being investigated as a fatal traffic crash. The road remains closed, please stay out of area. No further details at this time, a press release will be provided in the coming hours. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.