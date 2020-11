ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) -- For the first time since the East Troublesome Fire blew into Rocky Mountain National Park, the park is releasing an in-depth look at the 30,000 acres it burned.

In October, the fire crossed the Continental Divide and nearly 100 mph winds whipped the flames into the western part of one of America’s national treasures.

The Green Mountain housing development is severely damaged. The Onahu Lodge and other structures are now burned to the ground.