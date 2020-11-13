Fatal single vehicle crash caused by high speed, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of an SUV died after striking a light pole on South Peoria Street near South Parker Road on Thursday night, Aurora police report.

Authorities responded to a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:45 p.m. The male driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on S. Parker Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto northbound S. Peoria Street. Police say he lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead, officials say.

Investigators determined the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed after an initial investigation including witness statements and evidence on scene. Police say it is unknown if alcohol was involved.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash cam footage, or any information about this incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).