Fatal shooting in Aurora could be connected to 2 vehicle crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for the people involved in a shooting and two-vehicle crash taking place last night.

According to Aurora police, an adult male was shot near 16th and Lansing around midnight. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Aurora police believe the same suspects involved in the shooting were also involved in a two-vehicle crash on Montview and Peoria. The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone having information on either incident is asked to contact Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.