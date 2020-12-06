Fatal shooting at Fort Lupton motel, police searching for persons of interest

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died after being shot at the KC Motel at 201 1st St. on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a shooting where they found the man in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Twenty-one-year old Preston Cordova and 26-year-old Sierra Maes are persons of interest, according to the Fort Lupton Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the Fort Lupton Police Department dispatch at 720-652-4222.