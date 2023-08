DENVER (KDVR) — Two people died after a shooting in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood early Saturday morning, Denver Police said.

DPD told FOX31 the call came in a little after 4 a.m. and occurred in the area of 28th Street and Welton Street.

Three victims were located, and two were later pronounced dead.

Police said officers were working to develop suspect information.

FOX31 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.