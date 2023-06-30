(KDVR) — Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized in a rollover crash Friday night in Highlands Ranch.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near 9600 University Boulevard, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Deborah Takahara. Two were found dead on the scene.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on University when the driver lost control of the car, went over an embankment and crashed into a tree, Takahara said. Speed may have been a factor, witnesses told investigators.

Eastbound University was closed for about a block just before Quebec Street.