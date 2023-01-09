A fatal crash has closed the area between US 287 and Lookout Road in Boulder County. Credit: Mountain View Fire Rescue 1/9/2023

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (6:40 PM): The crash was called in around 5:01 p.m. The accident involved a Chevy Silverado and a Kia Optima. Two people in the Kia died, according to Colorado State Patrol. There is still no information on other possible passengers in the Kia or the status of those in the Chevy.

Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on US 287 between Lookout Road and Jasper Road Monday evening.

According to MVFR, the crash was fatal. The number of victims and identities have not been released at this time.

There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.

This article will be updated as more information is released.