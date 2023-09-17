DENVER (KDVR) — A 17-year-old died in a crash shortly after midnight Sunday in Lakewood, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of South Jellison Court and West Kentucky Drive.

The Lakewood Police Department said a vehicle went through several fences and yards before hitting the side of a house.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not believe anyone else was in the vehicle when the crash happened, and no other injuries were reported.

LPD said the crash was under investigation.