JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — U.S. Highway 285 was closed in both directions near Conifer for a fatal crash investigation Sunday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Pine Valley Road and South Foxton Road.

The Colorado State Patrol said the closure would be extended and alternate routes were minimal and would entail snowy, unimproved mountainous terrain.

