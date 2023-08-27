DENVER (KDVR) — One person died and three others were seriously injured after a crash on Colorado Highway 86 in Douglas County east of Franktown.

Colorado State Patrol was investigating the crash, with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

According to CSP, the call came in at 11:15 a.m., and two vehicles were involved.

A sedan was turning westbound out of a private drive onto CO 86 while a pickup truck pulling a trailer was eastbound. The truck collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene, while the passenger suffered serious injuries. Both the driver and the passenger of the truck also suffered serious injuries.

West and eastbound CO 86 were closed as a result of the crash and remained closed as of 1 p.m.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, delays should be expected.

Further information about the crash was not available.