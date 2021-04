JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities closed US 6 from Golden to Highway 119 as Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal traffic incident Sunday morning.

CSP said around 2:30 a.m., a 45-year-old female “came out of a vehicle” and suffered fatal head trauma. A 61-year-old male was driving the vehicle, a black Dodge Ram.

CSP is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.

US 6 remains closed from Golden to Highway 119 while we investigate a fatal traffic incident. We currently have no estimated time of reopening, but it could be several more hours. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) April 18, 2021