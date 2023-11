DENVER (KDVR) — A fatal crash closed a portion of I-70 between Havana Street and I-225 Sunday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash took place near I-225 on I-70 and involved multiple motorists.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three more were transported to the hospital.

As of 7 a.m., the roadway had partially reopened and the department reported the roadway fully reopened as of 8:15 a.m.