SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — Authorities have said that a fatal crash closed the eastbound direction of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday morning.

“The call came in at 12:03 p.m.,” Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. “One confirmed fatal party. The passenger was in a box truck.”

According to Cutler, the crash involved a semi-truck and box truck and that both of the drivers refused medical treatment.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Alternate routes are open on U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass and Highway CO 9 to CO 40 and over Berthoud Pass.

