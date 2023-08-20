CDOT cameras show traffic on Interstate 25 after a fatal crash involving a motorist and a bicycle (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation).

DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in the area of Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Drive Sunday morning, according to Denver Police.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the crash has caused traffic issues for southbound I-25 between U.S. 85 and the exit at Lincoln Street.

CDOT cameras showed backed-up traffic and areas of the interstate closed to vehicles as of 10:45 a.m.

Police urged people to seek alternate routes, as delays were expected.

FOX31 is working to find out more information and will provide updates as they become available.