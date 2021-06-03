Fatal cat attack captured on camera in Tennyson neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — A northwest Denver family is heartbroken after their cat was killed by one dog — possibly two — in their front yard.

The entire May 14 incident was captured on doorbell video.

Owner Margaret Soli said that in the video, one dog chases “Millie,” then you see a second dog run into frame.

Then, Soli said video captures two people, pictured below, coming to take the two dogs away after the alleged attack.

The Solis said these people were captured on their doorbell video at the time of the attack.

“In the audio and the video, you can hear them yelling, ‘Be quiet,’ and then they walk away,” Soli said.

The family is working with both Denver Animal Protection and the Denver Police Department on the investigation.

“Millie” was 11 years old. The Solis adopted her when they lived in Minneapolis.

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to contact police.