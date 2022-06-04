ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews are on scene of a fatal traffic accident on South Broadway.

Englewood Police are conducting a fatal accident investigation at the 4400 block of South Broadway.

According to police, southbound South Broadway is shut down at West Radcliff Avenue, and northbound South Broadway has shut down at West Stanford Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. It is unknown at this time when South Broadway will reopen.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.