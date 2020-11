GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley police are investigating a fatal crash in the 2500 block of 11th Avenue involving an automobile and a pedestrian on Sunday.

Officials say at 3:30 p.m. officers arrived at the scene where an adult male was found deceased. The driver of the single crossover vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.

Identities of the driver and victim have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.