BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A fatal auto/pedestrian crash closed both directions of Interstate 25 Frontage Road between Highway 7 and County Road 6 on Sunday evening.

We are investigating a fatal auto/pedestrian accident on the East I-25 Frontage Rd between Hwy 7 and County Rd 6. That portion of the road is closed in both directions along with the far right lane of NB I-25 just north of Hwy 7. No estimated time of reopening pic.twitter.com/kdfgzlndwQ — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) April 5, 2021

The far right northbound lane of I-25 is closed just north of Hwy. 7, as well.

Police said there is no estimated time the roads will be reopened.