Fast moving snowstorm: Here are Colorado snow totals from February 10-11

DENVER– A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

Beulah- 12 inches

Monument- 4 inches

Colorado Springs- 2.8 inches

Westcliffe- 6 inches

Estes Park- 4.5 inches

Nederland- 6.2 inches

Boulder- 4.9 inches

The Pinery- 4.5 inches

Highlands Ranch- 3.8 inches

Highland Park- 3.8 inches

Mountain View- 3.5 inches

Arvada- 3.3 inches

Foxfield- 3 inches

Elizabeth- 3 inches

Louisville- 3 inches

Wheat Ridge- 2.7 inches

Genesee- 5.8 inches

Ken Caryl- 3.5 inches

Aurora- 3.4 inches

Commerce City- 3 inches

Evergreen- 5.2 inches

Fort Collins- 4.2 inches

Sheridan- 2.6 inches

Palmer Lake- 4.5 inches

Castle Pines- 3.1 inches

Boulder- 6.5 inches

Castle Rock- 4.8 inches

Lone Tree- 3 inches

DIA- 1.8 inches

Idaho Springs- 7.4 inches

Golden- 7.3 inches

Littleton- 5.5 inches

Fairplay- 4.6 inches

Buena Vista- 4.5 inches

Crestone- 2.8 inches