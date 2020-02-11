Fast moving snowstorm: Here are Colorado snow totals from February 10-11

DENVER– A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:
- Beulah- 12 inches
- Monument- 4 inches
- Colorado Springs- 2.8 inches
- Westcliffe- 6 inches
- Estes Park- 4.5 inches
- Nederland- 6.2 inches
- The Pinery- 4.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch- 3.8 inches
- Highland Park- 3.8 inches
- Mountain View- 3.5 inches
- Arvada- 3.3 inches
- Foxfield- 3 inches
- Elizabeth- 3 inches
- Louisville- 3 inches
- Wheat Ridge- 2.7 inches
- Genesee- 5.8 inches
- Ken Caryl- 3.5 inches
- Aurora- 3.4 inches
- Commerce City- 3 inches
- Evergreen- 5.2 inches
- Fort Collins- 4.2 inches
- Sheridan- 2.6 inches
- Palmer Lake- 4.5 inches
- Castle Pines- 3.1 inches
- Boulder- 6.5 inches
- Castle Rock- 4.8 inches
- Lone Tree- 3 inches
- DIA- 1.8 inches
- Idaho Springs- 7.4 inches
- Golden- 7.3 inches
- Littleton- 5.5 inches
- Fairplay- 4.6 inches
- Buena Vista- 4.5 inches
- Crestone- 2.8 inches