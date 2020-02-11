Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver
Fast moving snowstorm: Here are Colorado snow totals from February 10-11

DENVER– A fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

  • Beulah- 12 inches
  • Monument- 4 inches
  • Colorado Springs- 2.8 inches
  • Westcliffe- 6 inches
  • Estes Park- 4.5 inches
  • Nederland- 6.2 inches
  • Boulder- 4.9 inches
  • The Pinery- 4.5 inches
  • Highlands Ranch- 3.8 inches
  • Highland Park- 3.8 inches
  • Mountain View- 3.5 inches
  • Arvada- 3.3 inches
  • Foxfield- 3 inches
  • Elizabeth- 3 inches
  • Louisville- 3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge- 2.7 inches
  • Genesee- 5.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl- 3.5 inches
  • Aurora- 3.4 inches
  • Commerce City- 3 inches
  • Evergreen- 5.2 inches
  • Fort Collins- 4.2 inches
  • Sheridan- 2.6 inches
  • Palmer Lake- 4.5 inches
  • Castle Pines- 3.1 inches
  • Boulder- 6.5 inches
  • Castle Rock- 4.8 inches
  • Lone Tree- 3 inches
  • DIA- 1.8 inches
  • Idaho Springs- 7.4 inches
  • Golden- 7.3 inches
  • Littleton- 5.5 inches
  • Fairplay- 4.6 inches
  • Buena Vista- 4.5 inches
  • Crestone- 2.8 inches

