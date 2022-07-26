WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The head of a popular fast-food chain is buying lottery tickets for all of his employees.

Todd Graves, who owns Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, paid for the gesture ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing of $830 million.

Cameron Shanks, 18, was recently hired at the Wheat Ridge location.

“I think it’s a cool thing to do for your employees,” he said. If nobody comes forward, the next drawing is Saturday.

“Honestly, I feel it can build relationships really quickly, if you win something, of course,” Shanks said.

No one from Colorado has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.