Passengers wait for a light rail train to pull up to a station, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Regional Transportation District is making some adjustments ahead of one of the metro area’s busiest times of the year, all designed to improve efficiency and accommodate the number of riders who depend on public transportation.

“It brings a valuable service to the area where it allows people who might not have the means, have their own car to get where they need to go,” said one rider.

RTD makes schedule adjustments to select local, regional and FlexRide routes three times a year to address changes in the number of riders, traffic, economic factors and customer feedback.

One change creates a new Route 16 that will operate between Colfax, Broadway and Oak stations.

Route 17 will serve Federal Center Station and 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Golden with connections to Route 16 at Oak station. The goal is to increase RTD’s on-time record on West Colfax.

“I go to Rockies games often, sometimes Broncos games,” said one rider.

RTD will adjust and expand the operating hours of some other routes. A complete list of RTD’s service changes and the System Optimization Plan (SOP) are available on the website.

The “Zero Fare For Better Air Initiative” offered free rides during July and August. Now, anyone 20 and older must purchase a ticket to ride.

“It’s not free anymore but that’s ok, it’s pretty reasonable, I mean look at the price of gas,” said one commuter.

Under the Zero Fare For Youth program, riders ages 19 and under with a valid ID can continue to use RTD services at no cost through Aug. 31, 2024.