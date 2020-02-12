Fans, players light up Mel Tucker on social media for leaving CU after one season

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Colorado Buffaloes yells from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field on September 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER– Mel Tucker is leaving Colorado after one season to become the head football coach at Michigan State.

On Saturday, Tucker tweeted about the speculation, saying he was committed to CU Buffs Football.

Following the unofficial announcement that Tucker was leaving for Michigan State, fans and players took to social media to share their frustrations and disappointment.

CU running back Joe Davis tweeted, “Can’t believe this.. crazy how promises can just be thrown away for some money.”

Can’t believe this.. crazy how promises can just be thrown away for some 💰 https://t.co/MJENYDH4s2 — ⚡️Joe Davis (@joshia_davis7) February 12, 2020

Drew Pearson, a former Dallas Cowboy, had this to say on Twitter, “MEL TUCKER IS A CON MAN! He recruited my grandson to go to CU said he wasn’t going anywhere then ups and leaves. Sat there and lied to my face he wasn’t going anywhere! So I want to beat him up today on social media. What else can I do?”

Jay Bilas tweeted, “Yet, the NCAA is concerned about player transfers and “poaching.” Tucker was under a multi-year contract, and at Colorado for just one year. So, tortious interference with contract is okay, but player transfers are not. Amazing.”

The amount of people Mel Tucker personally lied to even today, whew. Glad he secured the bag and hope that job works out, because his personal reputation took a hit today. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 12, 2020

My Main Man! Roar!!! We all say travel welll to @Coach_mtucker. Life is too short to cry over spilled milk. Let’s pick up the pieces and move on. @CUBuffsFootball was not his dream job, plus the money was over the top. We have to find a brilliant, energetic and charismatic CU man https://t.co/BXZuayauxL — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) February 12, 2020