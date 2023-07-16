DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift came to town for her ‘Eras Tour’ and fans made sure to commemorate the experience forever.

Some fans made bracelets to trade with other fans at many shows along the tour, but that wasn’t enough for some that went as far as getting tattoos.

One fan said Taylor Swift performed one of their favorite songs in concert, and said “Seeing her perform it live was delightful and so I feel like that experience should be commemorated on my body forever.”

Some got lyrics tattooed, some got poorly drawn stars.

“One of the running jokes in the fandom is that Taylor can do anything but she can’t draw stars, so some of us choose to tattoo her poorly drawn stars,” one fan said. “It really is just a celebration of femininity.”

The pop star left marks forever in ink on her fans in Denver, but she also impacted lives outside of the Swiftie community.

According to the Food Bank of the Rockies, Swift made a donation that would be enough for 75,000 meals.

Furthermore, her presence brought tourists to town and with that brought at least an extra nine figures for Colorado’s economy.

The money comes from concertgoers who spend an estimated total of $1,327 apiece related to the event. In total, Swifties were expected to drop over $200 million in direct spending, including ticket costs and spending both in and outside of Empower Field at Mile High.