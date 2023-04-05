DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is states away from Hollywood and the center of the film industry, but that has not stopped people who grew up here from making it big on the silver screen.

Not all of the following actors and actresses were born and raised in the Centennial State, but they have all called it home at one point or another.

Tim Allen

Tim Allen was born in Denver and lived here with his family until they moved to Michigan.

Allen has starred in a large number of movies and TV shows. Some of his more notable roles include Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the show Home Improvement, Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Toy Story series and Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause movie series.

Another of Allen’s notable roles was as Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing, which ran from 2011 to 2021. The show was actually based in Denver.

Don Cheadle

Actor Don Cheadle was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but graduated from Denver East High School.

Cheadle has starred in many notable movies and TV shows over the years. One of his most popular roles is as James Rhodes in several films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams was born in Italy but grew up in Castle Rock.

She has starred in a number of films including Enchanted, Julie and Julia, American Hustle and Big Eyes. She has also played Lois Lane in several DC Extended Universe films.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel was born in Ely, Minnesota, but was raised in Boulder.

Biel’s first notable role was as Mary Camden in the TV show 7th Heaven. Most recently, she starred in the Hulu miniseries Candy as Candace “Candy” Montgomery.

Biel is also married to singer Justin Timberlake.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker

Matt Stone was not born in Colorado, but grew up in Littleton. Trey Parker was born and grew up in Conifer. Both attended the University of Colorado Boulder.

Stone and Parker are most-known for being the creators of the TV series South Park. They also provide the voices for most of the male cast of the show.

The pair has retained strong ties to the Denver area. They most recently bought the iconic restaurant Casa Bonita and have been renovating it for a planned May 2023 reopening.

Actors with some ties to Colorado

Not everyone is lucky enough to have called Colorado home during their childhood. A few famous actors have spent some time living in Denver as adults.

Bill Murray, who has starred in many comedy classics — including Caddyshack, Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day — enrolled in Denver’s Regis University out of high school, but later dropped out.

Comedian Roseanne Barr lived in Denver and was involved in Denver’s comedy scene.

Ann B. Davis, most known for her role as Alice in The Brady Bunch, lived in Denver for years after the show ended.

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and the titular character in Aquaman, lived in Fort Collins for a time and waited tables.

Other actors from Colorado

Here is a list of other notable actors, where in Colorado they were born or lived, and a notable role.

John Carroll Lynch (born in Boulder) – Norm Gunderson in Fargo

(born in Boulder) – Norm Gunderson in Fargo Hattie McDaniel (lived in Fort Collins and Denver) – Mammy in Gone with the Wind

(lived in Fort Collins and Denver) – Mammy in Gone with the Wind Kristin Davis (born in Boulder) – Charlotte York in Sex and the City

(born in Boulder) – Charlotte York in Sex and the City Kristen Schaal (born in Longmont) – Louise Belcher in Bob’s Burgers

(born in Longmont) – Louise Belcher in Bob’s Burgers Jon Heder (born in Fort Collins) – Titular character in Napoleon Dynamite.

(born in Fort Collins) – Titular character in Napoleon Dynamite. AnnaSophia Robb (born in Denver) – Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(born in Denver) – Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Jake Lloyd (born in Fort Collins) – Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I

(born in Fort Collins) – Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I Melissa Benoist (lived in Denver) – Kara Danvers in Supergirl

Did we miss anyone? Let us know by using the “Suggest a Correction” button below!