CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office is searching for a stolen 1992 Ford F-150 truck.

The truck contains all of the belongings of a family of four. Stolen items include a child’s wheelchair, college books and all of the food and clothing they own.

The truck was stolen from the Drury Inn in Centennial on Thursday night.

Please contact 303-795-4711 with any information.

CAN YOU HELP US FIND THIS TRUCK? 1992 Ford F-150 stolen from Drury Inn in Centennial last night, Oct. 29. Belonged to family of 4 and had their life belongings in it. 13-yr-old's wheelchair, mom's college books, ALL their food & clothes. They have nothing. 303-795-4711 w/info. pic.twitter.com/dlwzHFp9h9 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) October 30, 2020