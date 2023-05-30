AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in the process of moving from Utah to Kansas had their truck and trailer stolen overnight from an Aurora hotel parking lot.

Matt Fuller said he had just accepted a job in Wichita and was in the process of moving his family to the city. The Fullers stopped to stay the night at the Hyatt Place on East 40th Avenue, near Pena Boulevard.

When they woke up Tuesday morning, the red Ford F-350 and enclosed trailer were gone.

“It’s our life that just got violated by these people that don’t care,” the recent college graduate said.

A family in the process of moving from Utah to Kansas had their truck and trailer stolen from an Aurora hotel parking lot.. (Credit: Matt Fuller)

Fuller said there were many valuable items in the trailer, but none more valuable than mementos of his newborn child.

“It has all of their baby heirlooms,” said Mike Huish, Fuller’s father-in-law, who is part of the caravan. “It has the tray with the handprints and footprints, the baby’s crib. All of the baby stuff.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help recover from the theft.

The family said the hotel is citing posted signage that says the property is not responsible for damaged or stolen vehicles.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed it is investigating.