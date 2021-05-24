Family’s puppies stolen from front lawn in Northeast Park Hill

DENVER (KDVR) — Surveillance video shows two purebred dogs guided by strangers towards a beige sedan which then took off. The Flores family is asking for the public’s help to find their 4-month-old husky and 5-month-old German shepherd.

Maria Flores said her family was gone from their home on 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver for most of the day on May 21. When they got home they noticed a disturbing note.

“A note on my door saying that someone had turned my dogs over to animal control,” said Flores.

Flores was upset but thought the pups were with animal control. But then the very next day her landlord looked at surveillance video. It shows what looks like a woman in a black shirt and jeans guiding Lucy, the German shepherd and Benji, the husky toward a beige sedan. A person in black pants and a black tank also helped guide the dogs into the car.

“I’m thinking they might want to be selling the dogs. They are purebred dogs,” said Flores.

Flores is pleading for the public’s help and spreading the word however she can. She hopes if the pups end up for sale, someone will recognize them and call the Denver Police Department.

Flores said she confirmed with animal control her dogs were not in their care. She also called Denver Police after they saw the surveillance video.