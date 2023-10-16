DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after someone stole their massive Halloween decorations that had huge sentimental value.

Near where 44th Avenue meets Zuni Street, skeletons of all shapes and sizes bring the Halloween spirit to the Sunnyside community.

However, it’s what’s now missing overnight that’s haunting the Picasos, the family behind the annual Halloween display.

“I looked outside, and I told Ron, ‘I think the horse fell down,’ and then I looked over and the dragon was gone,” Donna Picaso said. “How can somebody do that? They are gone. Just gone.”

A life-sized horse skeleton, dragon skeleton and bride are among the many decorations stolen overnight.

“It’s not fair to us and it’s definitely not fair to the kids or the community that admired these and cherish them and complimented it, so they took a lot,” Ron Picaso said.

Skeletons have sentimental value

Beyond the community’s appreciation for the decorations, they have deep sentimental value to the Picasos. Debbie’s identical twin sister, Donna, collected these skeletons over the years with her. Now she’s passed away.

“She passed away about three years ago this November. This was her world,” Donna Picaso said. “I could see Debbie putting them up. I could see her saying the kids would be here at night. It would mean a lot to get them back.”

The Picasos are pleading for help to get these precious decorations back. They have reported the theft to the Denver Police Department, which asks anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

“Debbie would forgive you in a minute. She would say, ‘Bring it, we’ll put it back up, move on.’ That’s the type of sister that she was,” Donna Picaso said.