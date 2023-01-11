JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in unincorporated Jefferson County said their car was stolen from their driveway while they were inside the house having dinner.

Aaron Cummings said the theft happened Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. in front of his home on West Bowles Place.

“We walked out there, and it’s gone,” Cummings said, who owns the 2020 KIA Sportage that was taken. “We checked the Ring App and I called police.”

Surveillance video initially shows a separate car pulled up and a man got out.

That man is then seen approaching the car, jamming the lock, getting inside, then driving off with the vehicle.

“The time of day, it wasn’t dark,” he adds. “I feel like that, when people are coming home from work, and things, like that, they just happened. That’s what stands out the most to me: 5:30.”

According to a report FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood obtained in October of last year, the Kia Sportage was the No. 1 most stolen vehicle in the Denver metro area.

The family said they filed a report with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.