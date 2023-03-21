20-month-old Crystal, who is in need of a heart transplant (Credit: Debra Griego)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The hits just keep coming for the Griego family.

They are from New Mexico, but they are staying in Aurora while their baby waits for a heart transplant at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Twenty-month-old Crystal was born with multiple heart defects and was transferred to the hospital in December.

The family is staying at Brent’s Place near Colfax and Peoria in Aurora. It’s a long-term housing option for families with sick children.

Overnight, the mother’s grey Kia Sorento was stolen from the Brent’s Place parking lot with Crystal’s belongings inside.

“We come out this morning and my car is missing and it was just like traumatizing because what more could happen during such a difficult time already,” said Debra Griego, Crystal’s mom.

Surveillance video showed the suspects walking up to the building and then stealing the car.

Griego says the car is insured, and she doesn’t care about the car. But she is begging for help getting Crystal’s toys, teddy bears, blankets and gifts back.

“She’s so sick that we don’t know what her future looks like and all those things are really precious,” she said.

If you have any information, Griego asks that you contact Aurora Police.