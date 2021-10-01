Family to sell off items from the Greeley Griswold Christmas light show

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s the end of the era.

After 18 years of a massive light show, the Medhurst family is moving to another home and turning out the lights for its “Griswold Christmas Light Show.”

The theme takes its cue from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The show consisted of more than 230,000 lights — and now festive folks can get their own piece of the long-running light show.

The family will host a sale for others to get a piece of the beloved holiday tradition.

Griswold Christmas Light Show sale

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: The home is at the corner of 50th Avenue Court and Third Street Road in Greeley.