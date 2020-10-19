Family that escaped flames of CalWood Fire sees devastated home for first time

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As residents on Mountain Ridge Drive wait to return to what’s left of their destroyed homes, neighbors take a moment to embrace one another and share terrifying escape stories.

The Annecharico’s and their neighbors caught up at a road block by their neighborhood Monday, sharing footage of their escape from flames while evacuating from the CalWood fire on Saturday.

“It came so fast, the last we heard it was above Jamestown then suddenly evacuate immediately,” Betty Annecharico said.

Footage shared with FOX31 shows neighbors driving and dodging flames surrounding their cars as they leave home with those they are closest with and the clothes on their back.

“It hits you as I say we’re in shock and I’ve barely been able to cry or anything,” Annecharico said.

Just 48 hours after their evacuation, the Annecharico’s couldn’t help get emotional after receiving a FaceTime from a friend at the sheriff’s office showing them what was left of their home for the past 25 years.

“You know what, forgive me but, it’s time to cry, oh God,” Art Annecharico said, adding “We are going to start over again, that’s all we can do. Day by day, minute by minute.”