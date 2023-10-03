DENVER (KDVR) — A memorial stands at 49th and Race, filled with pictures of 76-year-old Linda Licon. The beloved mother of four and grandmother was killed Saturday when the driver of the car she was riding in pulled out in front of a passing bus.

“My mom didn’t deserve what happened,” daughter Helen Licon said.

Licon’s granddaughter, Destiny Garcia, told FOX31 the world has lost a special person who always thought of others first.

“She had a really big heart for everyone,” Garcia said.

The crash happened in the area of 49th Avenue and Race Street. Those who live in the area say the stop sign was obscured by a large bush at the time, but the bush has since been cut down. Speed is another concern.

“This is a park. There are children at play here. There’s no speed signs here,” Garcia said.

The Denver Police Department has not officially released the name of the driver of the car Licon was riding in but said the driver was cited with careless driving resulting in death, no proof of insurance and failure to yield. Garcia said the driver was not related to the family.

How to help this family

Several family members depend on social security income. They now worry that they will not be able to afford a burial.

“Nobody really has the money to bury her, and she does need the proper burial,” Garcia said.

A GoFundMe is set up to provide assistance.





Licon’s family told FOX31 a chilling irony surrounds the loss of Licon’s life.

“She was, like, so terrified to be in cars. Tragically, as much as she hated to be in a car, that’s the way we had to see her go,” Garcia said.