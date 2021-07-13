Family still looking for Thornton girl missing for 5 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday marks a painful anniversary for the family of a missing Thornton girl. Deja Gleason was 13 years old when she disappeared on July 13, 2016.

“She’s been gone for so long now. Her family really wants to be reunited with her and rekindle lost time as best we can,” said Deja’s father, John Gleason. “She’s definitely missed very much. Her two brothers and close friends have all been asking for her and looking for her.”

Deja Gleason







Deja Gleason was last seen when she left her home about 7:30 p.m. on July 13, 2016. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Deja may be in the company of a man and another girl and may have traveled to different cities in Colorado, including Denver or Golden, investigators say.

Deja Gleason is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with braces on her teeth when she was last seen. She may have dyed her hair blonde.

Anyone with information about Deja Gleason is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department at 1-720-977-5150, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.