DENVER (KDVR) – It’s been two months since two employees were shot and killed inside a Denver restaurant.

On April 24, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were found dead inside the eatery near North Raleigh Street and West 38th Street.

The Denver Police Department is still trying to track down the killer and is now turning to the community for help.

On Thursday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced a significant reward increase, now offering up to $25,000, for anyone with information.

Andrew Dahler, Emerall’s husband, said he’s holding onto hope.

“All you have is hope. There’s nothing physical for myself or my son to hold on to anymore,” Dahler said. “We’re just hoping that something can happen that will help us through our grief process and accepting what has happened.”

Danica Woolard, Emerall’s sister, spoke out at the press conference for the reward increase on Thursday.

“The last two months have been a nightmare,” Woolard said. “All I want is for my sister’s murder and Ignacio’s murder to be solved and for whoever did this to pay for it.”

The family said they’re hoping this increase will bring forth answers.

“I don’t think I’ll ever accept what happened, but when you can find out why it happened, it helps to move through this and move forward,” Dahler said.

The families are asking anyone who was in the area back on April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon to check Ring cameras or report anything that may have seemed suspicious.

Anonymous tips can be made by reaching out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).