AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of Jose Hernandez is warning other guardians and family members to talk with their teens about the epidemic of fentanyl we are seeing across the country.

“It’s ruining the community. It’s ruining our kids,” Abisaid Hernandez, Jose’s uncle, said.

Abisaid said back on Aug. 10, 13-year-old Jose’s grandma found him in the bathroom in their home.

“When she opened the door, she saw Jose standing there with his head in the sink. His mouth was so purple, his veins were purple and his arms were cold,” Abisaid said.

The family tried to perform CPR while calling 911. They said first responders tried to revive him for over an hour.

“I felt my stomach start hurting, I felt sick,” Margarita Flores, Jose’s grandma, said.

His family said they believe what they were told originally from officials that Jose died from a fentanyl overdose. They are still waiting official autopsy results.

“We want people to remember him as that good kid that was always friendly and made you feel like family,“ Abisaid said.

Jose’s family said they were told from students at his school that someone gave Jose a pill on their walk home.

“We learned there is a student who sells pills and marijuana to other students. That is where we believe he got it from,” Abisaid said.

Abisaid said Jose was just two days into his eighth-grade year of middle school. He said Jose loved math and skateboarding. He never used drugs before and was an innocent and friendly kid.

“Kids are curious, just like Jose was. They could have told him it would make him relax or make him feel a certain way,” Abisaid said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for a proper funeral for Jose. If you’d like to donate you can here.

“We got to stop this pandemic of overdoses going on with fentanyl,” Abisaid said.