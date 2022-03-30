DENVER (KDVR) – The family of Aerris Mayberry is honoring the teen’s memory while begging for answers about who is responsible for her death.

The 14-year-old girl was shot and killed earlier this month. Her mother, Patricia Calhoun tells FOX31 she has no information about who may have been involved in her daughter’s death. Denver Police have not made any arrests.

“She was definitely a great person. She had a good heart. She loved to see people smile,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun gathered with family and friends Wednesday evening for a balloon release honoring Aerris. Most of the balloons were her favorite colors: blue and yellow.

“I want my baby to fly high and I want her to know that she’s loved and she will be remembered always and forever,” Calhoun said.

She also hopes that the balloons send a message to whoever finds them wherever they land.

“I hope that they don’t take this lightly because this can be your family members. This can be your kid,” she said.

As for anyone with information about her daughter’s death, here is her message: “If you know something, tell something. Because if it finds you that means you know something, so tell something.”