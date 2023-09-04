DENVER (KDVR) — A family from Thornton is asking for help finding the driver they believe struck their loved one on a motorcycle in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

His family said Angel Soto, 56, was seriously hurt but is expected to survive. They said he was making a turn near Federal Boulevard and Howard Place when the crash happened.

Family members told FOX31 that bystanders told them a vehicle driver hit Soto and did not stop.

“It makes me angry. I’m mad for somebody to be careless and not care and not to stop to see if he was OK and even call 911. Other bystanders had to do it. That’s what makes me so angry,” Soto’s daughter Andrea Garcia said.

The family said Soto doesn’t remember anything about the crash, other than he remembers going through a green light. The next thing he knew was in the hospital.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world. It’s the scariest thing ever to have to deal with especially when you are being cautious and other drivers out there are not being considerate of motorcycles,” Soto’s daughter Vanessa Garcia said.

Soto was left with 3 broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and foot as well as a concussion. He was not wearing a helmet.

“It’s the worst thing that can happen. You don’t want to see your grandparent hurt in the hospital bed. Not being able to even get up to even take a shower,” Soto’s grandson Brandon Avila Garcia said.

People who live and work near the intersection say it can be a dangerous crossing.

“It’s a horrible mess. It’s a mess. I don’t know what else to do I keep my kids away from this area,” neighbor Gerald Tribble said.

Denver police said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are working to identify if there was another vehicle that would have contributed to the crash.

Soto’s family is now by his side, thankful he survived the crash that nearly killed him.

Denver police told FOX31 they are hoping to hear from witnesses and are looking for any video surveillance of the crash.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).