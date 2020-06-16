Family says man who held Loveland roofing salesmen at gunpoint suffers from mental illness

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of holding two roofing salesmen at gunpoint in Loveland and accusing them of being members of Antifa has been charged with felony menacing and false imprisonment.

Prosecutors have also filed a restraining order against Scott Gudmunsen, and the 65 year-old is not allowed to have firearms as a result of that restraining order.

Loveland Police say they got a call from Gudmunsen on Thursday claiming two Antifa members were in his neighborhood and that he was going to track them down and hold them for police.

Police then received another call from someone else saying a man was wearing tactical gear and armed with a rifle, holding two people to the ground at gunpoint.

Officers learned those two men were door-to-door roofing salesmen in the area in response to a recent hailstorm. One of those victims is a 20 year-old Colorado State University football player.

However, Gudmundsen’s son says there’s a lot more to the story.

Tyler Gudmundsen declined to speak on camera, but tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “My dad is very sick. He is mentally ill. He isn’t, nor has he ever been racist. This was like someone flipped a switch on his mental state.”

Scott Gudmundsen is former military and is also a former law enforcement officer. Tyler Gudmundsen confirms his father was a police officer 20 years ago but declined to say where.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers did reach out to the two victims but have not heard back. Tyler Gudmundsen says his father is now in a mental health facility. Scott Gudmundsen does not have a criminal record.

“Our family feels absolutely horrible about what has happened and wishes nothing but the best for the two other men,” said Tyler Gudmundsen.