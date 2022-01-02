Family returns from vacation to devastation

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A family of seven returned home from vacation to find they lost everything in the Marshall Fire.

Meadow and James Tarves made the return with their five children after they saw the horrific images online, including proof their Superior home was gone.

“I’m at a loss because I like to help and here I am needing help,” Tarves told FOX31 Sunday night.

“Everywhere I looked, it was gone,” her son Dillon said. The family just bought the home last year and it stood blocks away from the 2-year-old Element Hotel that perished in the fire.

“As soon as we heard that, it was pretty much confirmed that our home was affected in at least some way, shape, or form,” Hunter, one of the five siblings said.

They showed us video taken by a family friend who was dog-sitting at their home watching the approaching Armageddon.

Officials are working tirelessly to get people home and give people answers to the questions surrounding the cause of the Marshall Fire.

The family of seven is currently staying at temporary housing in Broomfield. An online fundraising campaign has generated over $40,000 in less than a day.

“For people to reach out and find a way in their pockets to give anything to us and my family and my siblings is a beautiful demonstration of what humanity can be,” Hunter said.

The family owns a medical spa business which was also located close to where they lived.

Meadow knows this pain all too well because an electrical fire destroyed her home when she was 19 years old.