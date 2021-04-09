Family remembers father killed in random shooting while waiting for bus

DENVER (KDVR) — A local family remembering their dad after he was shot and killed in a double homicide shooting that happened April 1.

David Lara’s family told FOX31 and Channel 2 that their dad had been homeless for the last year and would often hang out on Alameda Avenue. They said they learned from officials that their dad was a random bystander during the shooting.

Twenty-two-year-old DeAngelo Tafoya and 59-year-old Lara were transported to Denver Health with gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead.

“The stray bullet hit him in the chest,” Miguel Cordova, Lara’s oldest son said.

When the Cordova’s first heard about the shooting they didn’t have any idea their dad was shot. His daughter said they saw a post online about the shooting and prayed for whoever was involved.

“All I thought right away is a hope those people are OK,” Rosita Cordova, Lara’s daughter said.

The Denver Police Department said since the start of 2021 there have been 24 homicides in the Denver area. In 2020 by this time last year there were only 14 homicides.

Now the Cordova family, linked to that number, want senseless killings to stop.

“A lot of people are hurting right now because of the acts of violence are taking a lot of families,” Rosita said. The family stated paramedics tried to relive Lara for 20 minutes but unfortunately, he died instantly with one stray bullet.

He is survived by his three children and six grandchildren. The Cordova’s have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.