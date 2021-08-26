Family remembers Castle Rock man killed in Miami shooting

Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed in a random shooting while he was on vacation with his wife and 1-year-old son in Miami. (Credit: Wakefield family)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s a saying at Master’s Apprentice in Louisville, where 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield learned his trade several years ago.

“Don’t die average,” said Paul Kelly, Dustin’s work mentor. “That man did not die average. That’s what we’ve been saying for awhile. It’s on our shirts.”

Kelly now knows his lessons sunk in.

Dustin died this week protecting his wife and 1-year-old child from a random gunman in a Miami restaurant.

“I always ask: Who is willing to give their life for someone else? Other than Jesus? We have this young man, putting himself in front of a bullet for his baby boy. Who can do that? This young man can,” Kelly told FOX31 on Thursday.

However, it’s Dustin’s mother who can tell you how early in life, Dustin became a selfless man.

“His dad used to walk him to school and say, ‘Have a good day and be a man of integrity.’ That was their exchange every day. It worked. It sunk in,” Angela Wakefield said.

Angela has always been proud of her son, starting a family at just 19 years old and working hard to provide for them.

“I think when your children have kids younger than you planned, you get fearful, but since day one, all fears were gone,” Angela said. “There was nothing more important in their lives than Eli.”

But pride has become bittersweet. She’s not at all surprised her son took a bullet for his wife and child.

“No. We wish we could have done if for him, but he would do it again. We are so proud, and we will take care of Karina and Eli,” she said.