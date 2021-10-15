Family raising money to repatriate remains of women killed in Aurora auto-pedestrian crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members are raising money to repatriate the remains of two women from Colombia who died in an Aurora auto-pedestrian crash.

The women have been identified as Ana Yolanda Sosa Munevar, 62, and Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar, 67.

Their relatives said they’re trying to raise money to return their remains to their native Colombia.

“They’ve been here since Sept. 3,” said Daniela Sosa who is the niece of both victims.

“They were scheduled to fly back to Colombia on the 3rd of October but because of the weather, their trips were canceled,” Sosa said.

Sosa said their family has been inconsolable since the incident.

“We’re devastated. No one expected anything like this to happen. No one ever wants this to happen to their family,” Sosa said.

Aurora Police said the driver, identified as Young Hwa Jeong, 50, suffered a medical issue at the wheel. He also died in the incident that happened at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Sosa said her aunts took walks as a hobby while they were visiting.

“One of our cousins lives a short walk away and they were going to see her,” Sosa said.

“They would go for a walk every day to get some sun, and they loved it,” she added.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of returning their remains to South America.