ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning.

“She said she was going to lunch, her friends thought she was going to lunch, then that was it,” said Amanda Beauchane, McKenna’s mother.

Beauchane said she dropped McKenna off at school on Wednesday and she never came home Wednesday night. But friends of McKenna told Beauchane that McKenna was near school on Thursday, but no one heard back from her after lunch.

“She hasn’t been on social media. She hasn’t contacted anyone,” Beauchane said.

McKenna Ferguson’s endangered missing alert (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

CBI told FOX31 and Channel 2 this is a missing and endangered alert, and if new information becomes available it could elevate. Beauchane said McKenna has never run away in the past.

“I figured at least a phone call to me or her best friend, but nothing,” Beauchane said.

By Friday, when Beauchane said she hadn’t heard anything, she reported her daughter missing to Englewood Police. FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to police for an update on the search and are waiting to hear back.

‘Please call,’ mother pleads

“This has always been my biggest fear, something happening to my child and me not having any control over it,” Beauchane said.

Beauchane said McKenna is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds and has blackish-blue hair. She said she was last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped jeans. She said McKenna doesn’t have any facial piercings or tattoos.

“If you see her or think it’s her, or your child hears something, please call,” Beauchane said.

Beauchane has posted all over social media. She said there were rumors McKenna was possibly in the Westminster area, but she said there have been no solid leads on that information.

“She’s always on social media and always in contact with us. She never just disappears,” Beauchane said.

She is just pleading her daughter makes it home safely.

“McKenna, if you see this, I don’t care. If you see this and think you are in trouble, just come home. Zander asks about you and wants to pick you up,” Beauchane said.

If you have any information, CBI said to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.

Englewood Schools sent a message on social media on Wednesday, stating, “McKenna’s family is in our thoughts. We are hoping she is found quickly and that she is safe.”