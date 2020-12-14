Family offers reward for information into hit-and-run driver

DENVER (KDVR) — Police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver that caused a major accident at the intersection of E. 6th Avenue and N. Washington Street on Dec. 4, just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses saw two people run from the truck that caused the crash, which was allegedly stolen.

Dmitri Rumschlag, 31, was in a truck crossing through the intersection when struck on the passenger side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remains on a ventilator in the ICU over a week after the collision.

“It’s just awful, really awful,” Mellissa Morgan, Rumschlag’s girlfriend said as she reflects on the tragic accident. “A couple people that worked nearby told me that one person ran back to the truck, grabbed a package and then continued running.”

Morgan tells FOX31 the description of the wanted hit-and-run driver is a tall, African American male with short hair. He was wearing a red hoodie and sneakers.

Rumschlag is the owner of “Z Cycle Shop” in Capitol Hill. He and Morgan opened the shop in 2018 and it has become a staple in the Denver cycling community.

“I get about three people or more people coming in offering assistance to me to run the shop and help in any way they can,” said Frankie Wenham, an employee at the shop. “They want updates, and these are people that only are customers, not close friends but they genuinely care because he did the same for them.”

In the short time that FOX31 crews visited Rumschlag’s shop, two customers entered asking if they could help and for updates on the beloved owner.

“Cycling is his everything,” said Morgan. “When he was tiny baby his mom said he literally learned how to bike before he learned how to walk.”

Denver police couldn’t be reached Sunday for updates into the investigation, but Rumschlag’s loved ones remain hopeful the driver will eventually be caught, offering a $2,000 reward for information that could help officials make an arrest.

“There’s nothing I want more than to have them put away because these people could just do this to someone else,” said Morgan. “That scares me half to death because I don’t want anyone else to go through what he is going through right now.”

A GoFundMe was made to help with Rumschlag’s recovery expenses.